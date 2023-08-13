SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Courtesy of The Sioux City Explorers) – The Sioux City Explorers and Chicago Dogs were forced to postpone their series finale Sunday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Park because of unplayable field conditions owing to the rains in the area.

The teams will now play two seven-inning games as part of a doubleheader in Chicago during the Explorers season-ending series at Impact Field over the Labor Day weekend. The date and time of the two games has yet to be determined.

The Explorers and Dogs split the first two games of the series over the weekend with Sioux City winning game one 9-2 Friday night and Chicago taking game two Saturday 11-5.

The Explorers will be off on Monday August 14 but will return to the field on Tuesday August 15 when they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in game one of a three-game series with a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Sioux City currently sits in second place in the American Association West Division four and a half games behind the Kansas City Monarchs.