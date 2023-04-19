SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week Award is staying at Wayne State for another week.

Wildcats catcher Trey Wells was announced as the recipient after his tremendous week at the plate. The freshman hit six home runs last week, including four home runs in four consecutive at-bats in Wayne State’s doubleheader against Minot State. Also, Wells registered a three-run home run in the team’s win against Upper Iowa.

The Omaha native has recorded a hit in ten of his last eleven games.