MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KCAU) – The sixth-seeded Cal State Los Angeles Golden Bears flipped a 2-1 set deficit into a 3-2 victory, upsetting #3 Wayne State in the NCAA Division II Volleyball Elite Eight.

Four different Wildcats notched double-digit kills, led by freshman and Norfolk Catholic alum Channatee Robles with a career-high 20 kills. Taya Beller contributed 16 kills while Maggie Brahmer and Kelsie Cada added 13 and 11, respectively.

Wayne State ends its season with a 31-3 overall record.

Image Courtesy: Wayne State College Athletics