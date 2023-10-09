WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Wayne State quarterback Nick Bohn has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

The Nebraska native tallied 200 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s 28-18 home win against then-#17 Minnesota Duluth.

Through six games, the junior leads the NSIC in pass efficiency while boasting top three conference marks in passing yards per game and passing touchdowns.

Wayne State will look to improve to 6-1 on the season, hosting #15 Bemidji State on Saturday.

Image Courtesy: Wayne State College Athletics