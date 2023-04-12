SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Wayne State is fresh off their walk-off win against Minot State in extra innings, with one Wildcats baseball player continuing his terrific week at the plate while picking up national honors along the way.

Wildcats outfielder Colin Lynam was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Hitter of the Week. The Springfield, Neb. native tallied four multi-hit games for Wayne State, who went 5-0 during that span.

The junior went 12-for-19 at the plate with three doubles, two triples, and two home runs, scoring 13 runs in five games.

Earlier in the week, Lynam was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Baseball Player of the Week. Wayne State will be back in action on March 14th at Upper Iowa.