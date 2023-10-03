WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The honors continue to pour in for Wayne State’s Maggie Brahmer. After earning back-to-back NSIC Player of the Week awards, the Pierce native has been named the AVCA/GAMECHANGER Division II Player of the Week.

The junior averaged 4.4 kills and 1.2 blocks per set with a .633 hitting percentage in the team’s trio of wins. Brahmer had only two errors on 60 attacks with 40 kills, with 26 of them coming in a pair of top-10 wins over Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State.

Brahmer has been a big piece of the top-ranked Wildcats success, leading the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with a .409 hit percentage while sharing the lead in blocks per set.

Wayne State is back home hosting three matches this week, kicking off the action tonight vs. Winona State.