ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA (KCAU) – Scoring the final 10 points in the fourth set, No. 3 seed Wayne State volleyball won the NCAA Central Region championship for the second time in program history with a victory over No. 2 seed Concordia-St. Paul 3-1 (27-25, 20-25, 25-23 and 25-20) on Saturday evening.

Taya Beller led the team with 16 kills and 6 blocks as Kelsie Cada added 15 kills more to join four Wildcats in double-digit kills. Havyn Heinz recorded a team-high 16 digs while setter Rachel Walker tallied 49 set assists.

The Wildcats move to 31-2 on the season and advance to the program’s second-ever NCAA Elite Eight trip in Moon Township, Pennsylvania on Dec. 7-9.

The eight Region champions will be re-seeded at the end of the Region championship games. The updated national championship bracket is set to release on Monday morning.