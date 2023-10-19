WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Wayne State Wildcats volleyball team has been the #1 NCAA Division II team in the nation for five consecutive weeks and are currently unbeaten in NSIC play.

Wayne State’s impressive season has come from the playmaking ability of its roster. Taya Beller is top three in the conference in hitting percentage, blocks, and points while Pierce native Maggie Brahmer leads the NSIC in hitting percentage to go along with top-3 marks in blocks, points, and kills.

The core of this Wildcats’ team was here last season when they fell at home in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, adding fuel to the run they hope to make.

“Our motto for this season is max out, we didn’t end the way we wanted to last year. But this year, we’re giving it everything we’ve got. We don’t want to have any regrets at the end of the season. We want to make sure we proved our point. We went to the end of the season knowing that we did everything we could, no matter what the outcome looks like.” Wayne State senior outside hitter Kelsie Cada said. We just want to give it our all and its some of our last rides, so we’re just here to make the most of it and try and do our best and hopefully reach that end of the tournament goal where we want to be.”

“I think our group right now really believes in themselves, they believe in themselves and they believe in each other. That’s a big piece of volleyball,” Wayne State head coach Scott Kneifl added.

Up next for the #1 Wildcats, they’ll take on Northern State on Friday in Aberdeen.