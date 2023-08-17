WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Prove it. That’s the mantra the Wayne State Wildcats football team are following as they enter the 2023 season as the program looks to pick up right where they left off.

The Wildcats are coming off a 2022 season that was one of the best years for WSC in recent history. Head coach Logan Masters and the Wildcats finished last season with a 9-3 record, the most wins for a Wildcats team since 2008.

Also, WSC earned a share of the NSIC overall conference title for the first time in school history while appearing in the NCAA Division II Tournament for just the second time.

But for Wayne State, they say it’s about building off success while wanting more.

“We had a really good summer. Most of our guys were here all summer working hard with our strength staff and doing captain’s practice. I feel like we’re ahead of where we were last year, which is encouraging, but there’s still things we’ve got to fix up. I told our guys that we’ve got to prove what we did last year. So, we raised the bar and there’s a little bit of a higher expectation than what we expect out of them,” Masters said.

“We had a good year last year and we just need to continue to take it practice by practice and game by game. Prove it every practice and every game that we belong at the top,” Wayne State quarterback Nick Bohm added.

“Preseason rankings are cool, last year’s success is cool, but it doesn’t mean anything right now. We just have to go out and prove it,” Wayne State wide receiver Keaten Bonderson emphasized.

Wayne State begins its season at home against MSU Moorhead on August 31st.