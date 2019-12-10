Wayne State welcomes new head football coach, John McMenamin

(Courtesy of Wayne State College Athletics)

Wayne State College formally introduced John McMenamin as the schools’ 22nd head football coach in the 103-year history of the program Tuesday morning in a press conference held in the Elkhorn Room at the Kanter Student Center. McMenamin replaces Dan McLaughlin, who announced his retirement on November 21 after 15 years on the Wildcat sidelines posting a 79-88 record.

McMenamin is a former Wildcat assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where he turned the Mules into an offensive juggernaut and ranks as one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during his team at UCM.

In his five years at Central Missouri, McMenamin helped the Mules to a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl. This season, Central Missouri tied a school record with 11 wins, going 11-2 while reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Under McMenamin this season, Central Missouri had the top ranked offense in NCAA Division II averaging 547.5 yards per game, ranked second in passing offense (346.2 yards per game) and was sixth in scoring offense at 44.8 points a contest. He coached two AFCA All-Americans this season that includes a Harlon Hill finalist at quarterback.

McMenamin’s 2017 offense at Central Missouri ranked second in NCAA Division II averaging 524.4 yards per game and set the top two single game school records for total offense that season while going 9-3 and earning a win over Minnesota Duluth in the Mineral Water Bowl 38-28.

His 2016 team reached the NCAA Division II playoffs going 9-3 while leading the MIAA and ranking ninth in NCAA Division II in pass offense. In his first season at Central Missouri in 2015, the Mules ranked second in the MIAA and 22nd nationally in total offense while posting an 8-3 mark.

Prior to serving as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri, McMenamin served four years as the offensive coordinator at Wayne State College from 2011-14 with two winning seasons. His 2014 team at Wayne State ranked in the top 25 in NCAA Division II in seven different categories.

McMenamin also served as offensive coordinator at Midland University (2009-10) where he helped turn around a Warrior program that was 8-3 in 2010 and ranked #22 nationally in total offense for its most successful year in 16 seasons.

McMenamin began his collegiate coaching career at Nebraska-Omaha as an assistant coach from 2006-08 and prior to that was an offensive coordinator at Omaha Central High School in 2004.

A graduate of Northwest Missouri State in 2002, McMenamin played quarterback at NMSU and helped set 27 school records earning All-American honors in 2002 while playing at NCAA Division II National Championship teams in 1998 and 1999.

Wayne State finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division.