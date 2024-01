WAYNE, NEB. (KCAU) – Entering its second consecutive week as the No. 1 team in the AVCA Division II Poll, Wayne State volleyball stayed in style Tuesday night with a 3-0 non-conference sweep (25-12, 25-12, 25-8) over Peru State.

Junior Maggie Brahmer led the charge with a game-high 14 kills while the Wildcats boasted a .536 hitting percentage in the match, setting a new single game school record.