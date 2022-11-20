WAYNE, NEBRASKA – #7 St. Cloud State won a marathon first set and used the momentum to build a two-set lead, then held off a Wayne State rally as the Huskies downed the #2 ranked Wildcats 30-28, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in the semi finals of the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne Saturday evening.

Wayne State ends the season at 30-3 while St. Cloud State takes a 28-5 record into Sunday’s 4 p.m. championship game against 3rd-ranked Concordia-St. Paul, who defeated #6 Minnesota Duluth 3-1 in the other semi-final Saturday evening.

The Wildcats won the NSIC regular season title for the first time in school history. It’s just the fourth time in school history that a Wildcat volleyball team has won 30 games in a season.