BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KCAU) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) released its preseason football coaches poll, with Bemidji State earning the top spot.

The Beavers earned four first place votes while second-place Minnesota State earned five. Wayne State was selected third with two first place votes. Augustana and Minnesota Duluth round out the top five.

Wayne State looks to build off its 2022 season as Wildcats head coach Logan Masters and company finished the year with nine wins, the most in a single season for the program since 2008.

WSC earned a share of the NSIC Overall Conference title for the first time in program history, earning an appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Wildcats open up its 2023 slate against MSU Moorhead at home on August 31st at 6pm.