BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KCAU) – Wayne State is coming off a season where the program captured its first-ever NSIC regular season title while earning 30 wins for the fourth time in school history. The Wildcats were picked toward the top of the conference preseason volleyball poll.

WSC was selected to finish second in the NSIC, earning 7 of the 15 first place votes. Additionally, junior Taya Beller was picked as the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year. Beller led Wayne State in kills per set, recording over 3.8 per set.

The Lindsay, Neb. native was an AVCA and D2CCA All-America First Team selection last year for Wayne State.

The Wildcats kick off its 2023 campaign at Memorial Stadium as a part of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska event. WSC will play Nebraska-Kearney in an exhibition match at 4:30pm on August 30th.

NSIC Volleyball Preseason Poll

Team (First Place votes)