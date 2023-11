ST. PAUL, Minn. (KCAU) – The #2 Wayne State Wildcats defeated #7 Minnesota Duluth in the first round of the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-21).

Kelsie Cada led the ‘Cats with a match-high 14 kills to go along with a team-high four aces. Pierce native Maggie Brahmer also notched double-digit kills for the fourth-consecutive match, recording ten in the win.

WSC will face #6 Nebraska-Kearney in the second round tomorrow in St. Paul at 5:00 p.m.