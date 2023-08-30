LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – After months of preparation, the eyes of the volleyball world are on Memorial Stadium as it is host to the highly anticipated Volleyball Day in Nebraska event.

The historic event has been brought to life with Wayne State currently battling Nebraska-Kearney for an exhibition match while Nebraska locks horns with Omaha at 7pm at Memorial Stadium, ending with a concert from American Idol winner Scotty McCreery.

Over 90,000 fans are expected to attend as history unfolds for the first-ever volleyball matches at the venue, aiming to break a world women’s sporting event attendance record of 91,648 from a Champions League soccer match last year.

The event serves as a celebration of volleyball, the state, and women’s sports as players and fans from all over are thrilled to be part of history and ready for an unforgettable night.

“You know, when I was a little girl, I always wanted to play in Lincoln. To expect to play in Memorial, no never. Every girl’s dream is to play at Nebraska. So, I can say I technically am playing at Nebraska. I’m playing at Memorial, just in a different way. I never could’ve dreamed of this but I couldn’t be more excited to do it,” Wayne State senior outside hitter Kelsie Cada said.

“To showcase volleyball as a sport in this state is huge. It is huge from border to border with Wayne State having been very successful in volleyball. It’s amazing and you even see that at the high school levels. But, it’s truly gonna be an amazing day,” Wayne State alum Darin Corder mentioned.

“I think everybody knows we are going to set a world record today and to have that in Lincoln, Nebraska for Nebraska volleyball and women’s sports… it’s just going to be unforgettable,” Holdrege native De Ette Bailey said.