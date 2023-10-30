WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) – Following Wayne State’s 14-12 win over previously unbeaten and twelfth-ranked Augustana, the Wildcats are ranked eighth in the NCAA Super Region Four Rankings.

It’s a big boost for the ‘Cats are 28 teams will advance to the NCAA Division II Football Championship this season, meaning seven squads from each region will move on.

WSC is third in the conference in total offense, averaging 241.3 yards per game while Wayne State leads the conference in defensive interceptions with 16.

The Wildcats are one of three NSIC teams in the top ten, joining Minnesota State and Bemidji State.