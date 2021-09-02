Wayne State football hangs on for first win in nearly two years over U of Mary

WAYNE, NE (KCAU) — After their 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid-19, Wayne State gave the home fans a good one to open their 2021 slate.

The Wildcats opened their game with University of Mary with a touchdown on their first possession as Tavian Willis hit Taurean Grady for a 27-yard score, as Wayne State led 10-0 after one. In the second quarter Willis threw his second touchdown to Jacob Keiser for a 30-yard score to make it 17-0 at halftime.

Wayne State opened the second half with Willis’ third touchdown of the game, before U of Mary rallied for a pair of touchdowns to make it 27-14 Cats. Anthony Watkins rushed for the game-sealing score with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter for Wayne State, before a pair of touchdowns with under three minutes to go for the Marauders, as Wayne State picks up win number one 34-27.

The Wildcats hit the road for week two when they face Bemidji State at 2:00.