WAYNE, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – Wayne State College football aimed for back-to-back top-25 wins hosting NSIC foe #15 Bemidji State in its Hall of Fame Game, but a consistent scoring attack from the visitors wouldn’t be enough to overcome as the Wildcats were held to just 48 rush yards in a 33-23 defeat to the Beavers on Saturday afternoon.

Wayne State junior quarterback Nick Bohn completed 24 of 60 passes for 410 yards (career-high) and one TD with two interceptions. The Wildcats had three wide receivers with over 100 yards, led by Ashten Schmaderer’s 155 yards on six catches and TD. Trevor Marshall followed with seven receptions and 104 yards while sophomore Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added six catches for 104 yards.

WSC slips to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in league play. It was the first loss at home for second-year Wildcat head coach Logan Masters, who is now 9-1 in games played at Bob Cunningham Field.

The Wildcats hit the road next Saturday for an NSIC contest in Aberdeen, South Dakota against Northern State with kickoff set for 6 p.m.