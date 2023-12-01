ST. PAUL, Minn. (KCAU) – Second-seeded Wayne State battled back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat #6 Nebraska-Kearney in the NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournament semifinal round 3-2 (18-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 15-9).

Taya Beller notched a career-high 22 kills to pace Wayne State, followed by Kelsie Cada with 14 alongside Maggie Brahmer and Channatee Robles each recording 11. Also, the Wildcats totaled a season-best 16 blocks in the victory over UNK.

Wayne State improves to 30-2 while head coach Scott Kneifl earned his 450th win as the Wildcats’ head coach. The Wildcats advance to its second-ever NCAA regional final, setting up a match against the winner of top-seeded Concordia St. Paul and Central Missouri Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.