Wayne State announces John McMenamin as new head football coach

Wayne, Neb. — Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced Friday afternoon that John McMenamin has been named head football coach. A press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Elkhorn Room at the Kanter Student Center to formally introduce McMenamin as the 22nd head coach in the 103-year history of the Wildcat football program.

“I am incredibly excited to be able to hire John McMenamin as the Head Coach of our Wildcat football program,” remarked Powicki. “He has proven to be an extremely successful coach, recruiter and mentor wherever he has been. He and I share a vision for where Wayne State College football can go and I am very confident with John’s leadership we will achieve a great level of success both on and off the football field.”

McMenamin is a former Wildcat assistant coach who has spent the last five seasons as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri where he turned the Mules into an offensive juggernaut and ranks as one of the top offenses in NCAA Division II during his team at UCM.

In his five years at Central Missouri, McMenamin helped the Mules to a 42-17 record with two NCAA Division II playoff appearances and a trip to the Mineral Water Bowl. This season, Central Missouri tied a school record with 11 wins, going 11-2 while reaching the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Under McMenamin this season, Central Missouri had the top ranked offense in NCAA Division II averaging 547.5 yards per game, ranked second in passing offense (346.2 yards per game) and was sixth in scoring offense at 44.8 points a contest. He coached two AFCA All-Americans this season that includes a Harlon Hill finalist at quarterback.

McMenamin’s 2017 offense at Central Missouri ranked second in NCAA Division II averaging 524.4 yards per game and set the top two single game school records for total offense that season while going 9-3 and earning a win over Minnesota Duluth in the Mineral Water Bowl 38-28.

His 2016 team reached the NCAA Division II playoffs going 9-3 while leading the MIAA and ranking ninth in NCAA Division II in pass offense. In his first season at Central Missouri in 2015, the Mules ranked second in the MIAA and 22nd nationally in total offense while posting an 8-3 mark.

Prior to serving as offensive coordinator at Central Missouri, McMenamin served four years as the offensive coordinator at Wayne State College from 2011-14 with two winning seasons. His 2014 team at Wayne State ranked in the top 25 in NCAA Division II in seven different categories.

McMenamin also served as offensive coordinator at Midland University (2009-10) where he helped turn around a Warrior program that was 8-3 in 2010 and ranked #22 nationally in total offense for its most successful year in 16 seasons.

McMenamin began his collegiate coaching career at Nebraska-Omaha as an assistant coach from 2006-08 and prior to that was an offensive coordinator at Omaha Central High School in 2004.

A graduate of Northwest Missouri State in 2002, McMenamin played quarterback at NMSU and helped set 27 school records earning All-American honors in 2002 while playing at NCAA Division II National Championship teams in 1998 and 1999.

“IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A WILDCAT!!” stated McMenamin. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Wildcat family. President Rames and Mike Powicki have been nothing short of amazing. Their vision for the Wildcat football program along with the opportunities they are providing for our staff and student athletes will allow us to make a leap in the NSIC. This feels ‘right’ and ultimately is a special place to our family.”

McMenamin replaces Dan McLaughlin, who announced his retirement on November 21 after 15 years on the Wildcat sidelines posting a 79-88 record.

Wayne State finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and 2-5 mark in the NSIC South Division.

Tuesday’s press conference announcing John McMenamin as head football coach at Wayne State will be streamed on live video at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/wsc/.