HASTINGS, Neb. (KCAU) – The postseason quests for both of our remaining Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) high school softball teams came to a close in the elimination bracket. Both teams dropped its state tournament opener on Wednesday, sending the pair of local schools to the elimination bracket.

In Class A, #6 Norfolk defeated #7 Omaha Westside 5-2 in its first elimination game. But later in the day, the Panthers were defeated by #1 Gretna 15-0. Norfolk ends the season with a 23-15 record.

In Class C, #6 Wayne lost to #7 Freeman in its first elimination game 9-4. The Blue Devils wrap up its 2023 season with a 23-8 record.