HASTINGS, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Panthers and Wayne Blue Devils high school softball teams are our last two remaining in the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Tournament.

Both teams dropped its opening round games and will play in the elimination bracket at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning at

In Class C, #6 Wayne was defeated 8-0 in six innings by #3 Bishop Neumann and will take on Freeman in a must-win matchup. The #6 Norfolk Panthers dropped its Class A state quarterfinal game to #3 Papillion-La Vista 12-7, setting up an elimination game against Omaha Westside tomorrow morning.