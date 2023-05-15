SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Wayne Blue Devils defeated Plattsmouth 3-2 in the NSAA Class C Tournament. The win is Wayne’s first in the state tournament since 1976.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Wayne Blue Devils defeated Plattsmouth 3-2 in the NSAA Class C Tournament. The win is Wayne’s first in the state tournament since 1976.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now