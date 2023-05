SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Wayne Blue Devils certainly made their presence felt in the NSAA Class C State Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Blue Devils squad used a pair of comeback wins to stay in pursuit of the program’s first title since 1979. Wayne finished the tournament with a 3-2 record, winning their first state tournament game in over four decades. The Blue Devils end the year with a 17-9 record.