OMAHA, NEB. (KCAU) – After 40 years of just missing the cut, Wayne Blue Devils baseball made its first trip to the Class C State Tournament since 1983. However, three-seed Central City/Fullerton/Centura would shut down the six-seed Blue Devils with a dominant pitching effort towards their 7-1 win over Wayne.

Kansas State commit Brooks Kneifl started on the mount for Wayne and showed off his ability early, striking out Boston Caspersen to retire the side. But the Kernels offense didn’t stay down for long.

In the second inning, Nolan Hurt picked up an RBI single to get the scoring starter for CC/F/C. It continued later in the inning with a pass ball that scored Caspersen for a 2-0 lead. Wayne would crack into the run column later in the game, but the deficit proved to be too great for the Blue Devils in the end.

The Blue Devils move into the Class C losers bracket where they will face Plattsmouth on Monday afternoon in an elimination game. First pitch at Fricke Field set for 1:00 p.m.