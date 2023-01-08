SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Sioux City Musketeers scored three goals in the first period but the Waterloo Black Hawks netted three third period goals before winning in the shootout by a final score of 4-3.

The Musketeers lit the lamp first at the 7:02 mark from Brian Nicholas who notched his second goal of the season and his first since returning from injury. Nicholas then aided in the following goal with a feed in front of the net that was finished off by Max Strand for his second goal of the season at the 11:43 marker of the first.

On the power play late in the period Dylan Godbout spun around a back handed shot that floated past the Waterloo net minder and gave the Muskies a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.

Despite being out shot 13 to 5 in the second period the Musketeers kept the Black Hawks off the board to keep it a 3-0 game.

However in the third Waterloo made it a game with a pair of goals. Myles Hillman notched his eleventh of the season just one minute and twenty seconds into the period to make it 3-1.

After a five minute major penalty was levied against the Musketeers the Black Hawks pulled closer with a Caden Brown slap shot goal to make it 3-2.

The Black Hawks finished off their three goal third period comeback with a goal from Oliver Flynn his third tally of the season at the 16:35 point of the third period.

Neither team scored in overtime despite the Musketeers spending two minutes on the power play. In the shootout both teams lit the lamp on their third attempts. On Waterloo’s fifth attempt Aaron Pionk finished it off for the Black Hawks with a goal to give them the win.

Waterloo out shot Sioux City 41 to 26 and in the two games out shot the Musketeers 77 to 52.

The Musketeers (12-11-5) will finish a three game weekend series by taking a trip north to Sioux Falls and face the Stampede with puck drop scheduled for 4:05. The Musketeers return home to the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, January 14th.