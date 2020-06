The Heelan Crusaders come into the 2020 season ranked 15th in Class 3A, and they are loaded with young talent. So they're amped up to be back on the field.

"Everyone out here loves the sport, loves the game, and you can definitely tell," said sophomore catcher Mariah Augustine. "And I think being cooped up for as long as we were brought out the best in all of us to come out and play."