SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Mitch Ghelfi came through with a walk-off RBI single in game one while Jose Sermo shattered the franchise single-season homerun record with Patrick Ledet tossing a combined shutout in game two. All three efforts helped the Sioux City Explorers to a 4-3 and 3-0 victories on Sunday, as well as a big series win over the Sioux Falls Canaries.