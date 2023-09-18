SIOUX CITY, IOWA – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) is excited to announce Waldorf University (WU) as the newest member of the league.

The announcement was made today in Forest City, Iowa, during a 10am press conference at the Boman Fine Arts Center on the Waldorf University campus. The Waldorf University Warriors will officially join the GPAC beginning with the 2024-25 academic year after being approved at the September 12, 2023, meeting of the GPAC Council of Presidents.



“This is a great day for the Great Plains Athletic Conference and our member institutions,” said Corey Westra, GPAC Commissioner. “We are excited to welcome Waldorf University to our conference as our 13th member.” “Throughout the membership process we have been very impressed with the leadership of the university and are looking forward to having the Warriors join our league next year.”

“We are very excited to join the Great Plains Athletic Conference,” said Waldorf President Dr. Robert Alsop. “The GPAC has a strong reputation for quality academics and stellar athletic competition.”

“These are exciting times for Waldorf Athletics,” said Waldorf Director of Athletics Chad Gassman. “The GPAC has a great reputation of being first class, but also very challenging. The coaches and staff are looking forward to the opportunity to compete in this league.”

WU offers 23 varsity sports and fully meets the sport offering requirements of the GPAC. WU is currently an affiliate member of the GPAC for women’s and men’s soccer.

About Waldorf University

Founded in 1903, Waldorf University is a regionally accredited, faith-based liberal arts university located in the heart of Forest City, Iowa. Waldorf delivers engaging learning experiences through innovative residential and online instruction, providing its students associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees and certificates in the areas of business, communication, criminal justice administration, education, music, psychology, theatre and more.

In December 2022, Waldorf University finalized the transfer of ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The change of ownership allows Waldorf to return to its private, faith-based, tax-exempt roots.

At Waldorf, we believe that a truly well-rounded education not only involves academic studies, but also participation in the arts, physical education and more. Our vibrant campus is teeming with students from all across the world who have chosen Waldorf to help them achieve their educational goals.