SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A change of culture has been one of the main areas of focus for Briar Cliff football, but the process didn’t fare in the Chargers’ favor for the week zero season opener as they fell to Waldorf 42-24 on Saturday night.

Though the Warriors totaled nearly 500 total yards of offense, Briar Cliff hung tough with Waldorf in the first half. Warriors’ quarterback Jordan Cooper got the scoring started late in the first quarter after a 20 yard touchdown run, but sophomore quarterback Luke Davies threw a punch right back before quarter’s end with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Damarreon Nelson to tied it up at 7’s.

Waldorf would claim the next two scores in the second quarter through the air and the ground to move up 21-7. But sophomore wide receiver Tim Brown breathed new life into the Chargers, following an 86-yard kickoff return with three minutes remaining in the half. The visitors then traded an 86-yard passing score of their own the ensuing drive. The final score of the half came in the final ticks via sophomore kicker Jonathan Branner booting a 35-yard field goal to make it a 28-17 game into the break.

The lone score of the third quarter belonged to Waldorf after a four-yard TD pass to Sam Huntley in the corner of the end zone, followed by a two-yard run from Taye Buchanan early in the fourth quarter to extend the Charger deficit to 45-17. Briar Cliff saw a little bit of daylight the next drive as Davies hurled it to Aaron Okoro for an acrobatic one-yard TD catch to inch closer 42-24, but scoring from both sides remained stagnant from there.

Briar Cliff stays at home next Saturday hosting Dordt for the start of GPAC play. Kickoff at Memorial Field set for 1:00 p.m.