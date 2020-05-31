Virtual 7th-inning stretch brings ballpark feeling home

In this April 2020, photo provided by Josh Kantor, the Boston Red Sox organist plays the organ in his home in Cambridge, Mass. Each afternoon since what would have been opening day, Kantor has been live-streaming concerts of ballpark music and other fan requests from his home in an attempt to recreate the community feeling baseball fans might be missing while the sport is shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. (Mary Eaton/Josh Kantor via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — With no baseball at Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox ballpark organist Josh Kantor has been offering a live-streamed virtual seventh-inning stretch every day on Facebook.

The 47-year-old Cambridge resident plays “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and fan requests during the sessions that last 30 minutes to an hour.

Kantor started on what would have been opening day and got such a good reaction he decided to continue.

He says he’s happy to do something for people who miss baseball and the community feeling of being in a ballpark together.