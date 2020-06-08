Villanova president elected chairman of Big East Conference board of directors

Villanova president the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, right, Mayor Jim Kenney, center, and Villanova head coach Jay Wright pose for photographs during a rally celebrating the team’s NCAA college basketball championship, Friday, April 8, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK (AP) — Villanova’s president has been elected chairman of the Big East Conference’s board of directors, effective July 1.

The board recently conducted its annual spring meeting remotely and on Monday announced the selection of the Rev. Peter M. Donohue.

He replaces Butler president James M. Danko, who had served the past two years.

The Big East also announced the formation of a conference-wide COVID-19 task force to provide guidance and develop recommendations to assist member schools in safely resuming and conducting athletics activities.

The league announced plans for a regionalized scheduling model for conference play in the fall.