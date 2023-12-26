MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings lost two important offensive players during the loss to Detroit. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and receiver Jordan Addison left with injuries. Addison hurt his ankle during an interception return by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the second quarter. Hockenson hurt his knee on a third-quarter catch when Joseph dove toward his legs.

The defense took a hit, too, with a quadriceps injury for edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and a shoulder injury for cornerback Mekhi Blackmon. The Vikings were also playing without quarterback Kirk Cousins and right tackle Brian O’Neill.