SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers are putting the final touches on their Main Camp, inching closer to finalizing its 40-man team. The franchise showcasing four games as part of their All-Star Weekend on Saturday and Sunday inside the IBP Ice Center with both returning Muskies and prospects. Such was the case tonight following Team Guentzel’s 5-1 win over Team Pionk.

Veterans Max Strand, Kaden Shahan, Finn Loftus, Grayson Badger, and Croix Kochendorfer were only a few of the more than 10 returners on the ice Saturday night.

Team Pionk lit the lamp quick with a first period goal and goalkeeper Jakub krbecek kept them in front with a number of saves. Score stayed that way into the break, until Team Guenztel came unglued the final two periods.

Scoring three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead, Wisconsin native and forward Adam Timm netted a goal in the third period to extend their lead to 4-1. Returning forward Colin Kessler supplied the final blow shortly after with his second goal of the night off a quick wrister from the Vermont commit.

Intensity quickly ramped up on both sides of the puck as the game carried out, leading returners to believe many will be in the running for remaining roster spots.

” I think we got 16 guys coming back and 14 of them were here,” forward Colin Kessler said. “Those guys will battle their hearts out for each other and from what I saw today the intensity pick up in this game. It looks like anybody that’s gonna make this team it’s going to be tough for the guys upstairs. They’re gonna fit in right with up and they’re gonna battle for the logo. I think we’re gonna be able to put together a really good team.”

The Muskies continue its All-Star Weekend on Sunday morning with the final two games. Team Pionk faces Team Pacioretty at 9:00 a.m. while puck drop for a Team Guentzel vs. Team Pionk rematch begins at 10:45 a.m. inside the IBP Ice Center.