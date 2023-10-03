SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Vermillion Tanagers’ team score of +66 edged out Tea Area by one stroke to win the SDHSAA Class A State Championship.
Earning the win for the Tanagers was Cooper Girard, Rylan Moran, Karson Preister, and Carter Hansen.
Dakota Valley placed third in the team tournament.
TOP LOCAL FINISHERS – INDIVIDUAL
Vermillion – Cooper Girard, 4th place (+10)
Elk Point-Jefferson – Carter Langle, 5th place (+11)
Dakota Valley – Matt DeBeer, T-12th place (+15)
Image Courtesy: Vermillion Tanagers