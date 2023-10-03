SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – The Vermillion Tanagers’ team score of +66 edged out Tea Area by one stroke to win the SDHSAA Class A State Championship.

Earning the win for the Tanagers was Cooper Girard, Rylan Moran, Karson Preister, and Carter Hansen.

Dakota Valley placed third in the team tournament.

TOP LOCAL FINISHERS – INDIVIDUAL

Vermillion – Cooper Girard, 4th place (+10)

Elk Point-Jefferson – Carter Langle, 5th place (+11)

Dakota Valley – Matt DeBeer, T-12th place (+15)

Image Courtesy: Vermillion Tanagers