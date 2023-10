VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The #2 Vermillion Tanagers netted three goals in the first 15 minutes of gameplay to help set the tone for a 7-0 win over #7 Custer.

The Tanagers, who are in pursuit of its first state title since 2012, will be back in action for the Class A state semifinal match against the winner of #3 Tea Area and #6 James Valley Christian on Saturday.