HARTFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – The No. 4 seeded Vermillion Tanagers girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with No. 1 seed West Central in the first half of the SDHSAA Class A State semifinals, but the Trojans would eventually shed their goal slump en route to a 4-0 win to move to the A State title game. The Tanagers end their season at 5-7-1.
Vermillion girls soccer shows fight but falls to West Central in SDHSAA Class A State semifinals
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
