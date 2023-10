VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – In spite of a goal in the 4th minute giving them a quick 1-0 lead, the road to winning their first State title since 2012 would end for 2-seed Vermillion boys soccer on Saturday night, falling to 3-seed Tea Area 2-1 in the SDHSAA Class A State semifinals.

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES

#3 Tea Area – 2, #2 Vermillion – 1