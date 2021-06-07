USHL names Muskies goalie Schmid Goaltender of the Year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (USHL) — Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Akira Schmid has been recognized as the 2020-21 United States Hockey League Goaltender of the Year.

The Bern, Switzerland, native appeared in 36 games and finished the season with a 22-13-1 record. Schmid posted the USHL’s best goals against average (2.01) and save percentage (.921) to go along with three shutouts, tied for the league lead.

Schmid, who was selected 136th overall by New Jersey in the 2018 NHL Draft, signed an entry level contract with the Devils in late May.