(SIOUX CITY, IOWA) – The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Sunday the First Round matchups for the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs.

This season, the Clark Cup Playoffs will begin with a three-game First Round series between the #3 and #6 seed and the #4 and #5 seed in each Conference. All three games will be played at the higher seed’s home location all on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, if necessary.

In the Western Conference, the third-ranked Lincoln Stars will host the six-seed Waterloo Black Hawks with all three games beginning at 6:05 p.m. CST at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska. In the Conference Semifinals, the winners of each Conference’s #3 vs. #6 series will automatically face the #2 seed from their respective conference, the Sioux City Musketeers in the Western Conference and the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the Eastern Conference.

Conference Semifinals winners will square off in the Conference Final matchups in a best-of-five series to determine Conference Champions.

The Conference Champions will then meet in the Clark Cup Final, a best-of-five series played in the 2-2-1 Format with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5.