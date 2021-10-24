USD’s Tyler Hagedorn taken as second overall pick in NBA G League Draft

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – South Dakota men’s basketball alum Tyler Hagedorn was taken as the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft on Saturday. He was taken by the College Park Skyhawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and reports to training camp on Tuesday.

Hagedorn is a 2020 University of South Dakota graduate. In his time with the Coyotes, he was a two-time all-Summit League pick and a member of USD’s first Summit League regular season title in 2016-17. He led the nation in 3-point percentage (.541) during his senior season while averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. Hagedorn was the 22nd player in program history to surpass 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

A native of Norfolk, Nebraska, Hagedorn played with the Lakers Summer League team during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, playing 13 minutes in two games. His first professional season in 2020-21 was spent in Montenegro, where he averaged 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Hagedorn reports to the Skyhawks Training Camp beginning on Tuesday with the team’s season-opener set for Friday, Nov. 5.