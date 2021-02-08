USD’s ten returning starters on offense hope to help new quarterback acclimate quickly

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota football team is preparing to play for the first time in 15 months, and they’ll do so with a near-complete set of returners on the offensive side of the ball, with quarterback being the only position needing a replacement.
USD returns ten starters, and during Monday’s media day head coach Bob Nielson was mum about who was still in the running for the Coyotes starting quarterback, but did say he expects to pick his starter from three or four players by the end of the week.
South Dakota opens their season on February 19 when they host Western Illinois at 6:00.