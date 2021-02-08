USD’s ten returning starters on offense hope to help new quarterback acclimate quickly

Sioux City, IA — The Sioux City Explorers now know when they will make their eagerly awaited return to the diamond with the release of the 2021 American Association schedule.

Sioux City opens their 29th year at home in front of the Siouxland faithful on Tuesday, May 18th when theyhost the new travel team to the American Association, the Houston Apollos. Along with the addition of the Apollos, the American Association will also feature another new team in theKane County Cougars. This keeps the American Association as a 12 team league despite the departure of the St. Paul Saints and the Texas Airhogs. The Cougars will make their inaugural trip to MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park in a series from July 2nd to the 4th. Which will include the annual beloved tradition of post game fireworks.

The X’s will remain in the South Division that includes the Cleburne Railroaders, Houston Apollos, Kansas City Monarchs, Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries. The North Division will include the Chicago Dogs, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Gary Southshore RailCats, Kane County Cougars, Milwaukee Milkmen and Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The 100 game schedule will feature the X’s playing their South Division counterparts in two series at home and two series on the road. While playing their rivals from the North Division once at home and once on the road. This however excludes the Houston Apollos, giving the Explorers 56 home games compared to 44 road contests.

The X’s home schedule will conclude on Sunday, August 29th when they play host to the Sioux Falls Canaries. Sioux City will then hit the road for the final seven games of the season eventually wrapping up the year on Labor Day, September 6th at the Bird Cage in Sioux Falls.