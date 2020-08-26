USD’S Schutt named to Punter of the Year watch list

AUGUSTA, Ga.—Preseason all-American Brady Schutt is one of 22 players named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Pre-Season Watch List announced by Augusta Sports Council.

Schutt, a senior from Orange City, Iowa, was the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019. He finished fourth in the FCS with a 45.1-yard average and has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.

Schutt had 19 punts of 50 yards or more in 2019 and pinned 17 of his 57 kicks inside the 20. As a unit, the Coyotes ranked seventh nationally in net punting with a 40.1-yard average.

Schutt is a kinesiology and sport science major. In addition to earning first-team honors from the Valley last season, he was also named to the 2019 MVFC All-Academic Team.

The 2020 watch list was compiled based on the 2019 FCS Punter of the Year watch list, the 2019 all-conference teams, the 2019 all-American teams and the 2020 preseason all-conference teams. The FCS Punter of the Year Award winner will be voted on by the FCS Punter of the Year/Ray Guy Award Committee. Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times a punt is downed or kicked inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Pre-Season Watch List:

· Andrew Foster, Morehead State

· Andrew Mevis, Fordham

· Barney Armor, Colgate

· Brady Schutt, South Dakota

· Cade Coffey, Idaho

· Cesar Barajas, Southern

· Chris Faddoul, FAMU

· D.J. Amson, Northern Arizona

· Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

· Eric Silvester, Wagner

· Garret Wegner, North Dakota State

· Harry O’Kelly, James Madison

· Jake Reynolds, Southeast Missouri State

· Joe Gurley, North Alabama

· Jon Sot, Harvard

· JT Bohlken, Illinois State

· Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State

· Matt Campbell, The Citadel

· Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State

· Nathan Fondacaro, Villanova

· Ross Kennedy, Drake

· Winston Jones, Nicholls