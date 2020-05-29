USD’s Schutt earns preseason all-America honors

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Brady Schutt has been named a preseason all-American according to HERO Sports announced Thursday. It is the first such honor for Schutt, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s top punter in 2019 who ranked fourth nationally with a 45.1-yard average.

Florida A&M’s Chris Faddoul (first team), Northern Arizona’s D.J. Arnson (second team) along with Schutt (third team) are the only three punters selected to the team. They represent the top three returners at their position. Faddoul had a 46.0-yard average last year, which ranked second nationally. Arnson was third with a 45.8-yard average.

Of the trio, Schutt led the way with 19 punts of 50 yards or more. He also drew 13 fair catches on his 57 boots and pinned 17 inside the 20.

As a unit, the Coyotes ranked seventh nationally in net punting with a 40.1-yard average. Northern Arizona was fourth with a 41.2-yard average. Florida A&M ranked 56th nationally.

Schutt is a kinesiology and sport science major from Orange City, Iowa. In addition to earning first-team honors from the Valley last season, he was also named to the 2019 MVFC All-Academic Team. Schutt was a Valley all-newcomer pick as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He has a 42.5-yard career punting average in three seasons for the Coyotes.

For a full listing of HERO Sports’ FCS Preseason All-American Team, navigate here: https://herosports.com/fcs/football-2020-preseason-all-americans-ajaj