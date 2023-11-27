VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled its all-league teams and yearly awards, and the season just keeps getting more memorable for South Dakota football as Brock Mogensen wins Defensive Player of the Year with head coach Bob Nielson winning Coach of the Year.

Mogensen was a heat-seeker in the secondary. A two-time All-Valley honoree, the preseason All-American senior linebacker led the Valley with 85 tackles in conference play, totaling 103 tackles on the season. A mark that ranks 20th nationally.

The Minnesota native has 389 career tackles in his four-year playing career for USD, ranking fourth in program history and third-most in active FCS players. Serving as the nucleus of a defense who held seven of ten FCS foes to seven points or less, Mogensen is the second Coyote to earn the award, sharing the list with Tyler Starr from 2013.

Bob Nielson joins Mogensen as the other yearly award winner after the 3-time National Coach of the Year took the Coyotes from three wins last year to a program-record nine FCS wins this fall, orchestrating the best turnaround in FCS football this season. USD was picked 9th in the preseason conference poll. Now, they’ve reached their highest ever ranking at No. 3 in the FCS polls while earning their first top-8 playoff seed in the program history.

This is Nielson’s second time winning the MVFC honor and 6th time overall he’s won a conference Coach of the Year honor.

To see the full Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Conference Teams, click here.