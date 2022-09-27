SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- A pair of Coyote volleyball players picked up Summit League honors after their performances this past week.

USD junior Elizabeth Juhnke picked up TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week honors while senior Lolo Weideman earned the league’s Defensive Performer of the Week award.

Juhnke was honored for the fourth time this season after averaging 5.89 kills per set in USD’s wins over Omaha and Denver. The Lakeville, Minn. native led her team in kills in both games and contributed a pair of double-doubles.

Weideman picked up league honors for the fourth time in her career. She averaged 5.89 digs per set in the Coyotes’ two wins. The Center Point, Iowa native contributed a career-high 34 digs in the win over Denver, which tied a program record for most digs in a four-set match.

South Dakota will look to extend their 13-game win streak as they are set to face off against North Dakota State on September 27th.