USD’s Hail Mary versus SDSU named Sports Illustrated Play of the Year

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (KCAU) — South Dakota football’s game-winning touchdown on the final play against South Dakota State was named the winner of The Sports Illustrated Awards’ Smooth Play of the Year.

The announcement was made live Tuesday at Hard Rock Live located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Coyote quarterback Carson Camp and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb, who connected for the game-winning score, were in person to accept the award on the program’s behalf.

“Great plays come from great teams,” said Camp. “And that’s what we have at the University of South Dakota. On behalf of USD, our coaches and our teammates, we want to thank Sports Illustrated for honoring us for Play of the Year.”

“Everyone dreams of scoring their first touchdown,” said Webb. “Never in my dreams could I picture this. As happy as I was to come down with that catch, I was even happier for the 11 seniors who walked off that field a winner on Senior Day.”

The awards were streamed live and hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal presented the Play of the Year Award. Jordan Spieth, Gonzaga men’s basketball and Marshall men’s soccer were the other three nominees.