VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota football grabbed its first win of the 2023 season over St. Thomas after a 24-0 win last Saturday as well as its first shutout since 2019. A strong defensive effort spearheaded by Nick Gaes, a junior defensive tackle who earned huge recognition winning the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week and the FedEx Ground FCS National Defensive Player of the Week.

The Coyote defense held the Tommies to 166 yards of total offense, and Gaes contributed everywhere. The Alta-Aurelia alum posted three sacks, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and seven tackles with five of them for 25 yards in losses. Gaes is the first FCS player to record five tackles-for-loss in a game this season and the second Coyote since 2001 to reach the mark.

USD will host Lamar this upcoming Saturday in Vermillion. Kickoff at the Dakota Dome set for 1:00 p.m.