SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Jan. 2.

This marks the first weekly honor of the season for Lamb and the third of her career.

Lamb scored 27 points on 10-of-16 in the Coyotes’ 65-38 win over North Dakota State on Saturday. It marked her fifth career game of five or more 3-pointers made as she finished 5-of-7 behind the arc. She added four assists and four steals on the day. She added seven points, four rebounds and a pair of assists in the Coyotes’ well-balanced 85-46 rout of North Dakota on Thursday.

Through four conference games, Lamb’s averaging 17.5 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.

The Coyotes host in-state rival South Dakota State for the first regular season meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.